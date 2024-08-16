Catholic World News

USCCB urges appeals court to uphold Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy settlement

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the General Commission on United Methodist Men in urging a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court decision upholding the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy agreement with abuse victims.

In doing so, the USCCB expressed support for the Boy Scouts’ position that its bankruptcy settlement ought not to be affected by the Supreme Court’s recent Purdue ruling (AP coverage).

John Czarnetzky, the dean and CEO of Ave Maria School of Law, recently discussed how the Purdue ruling could reshape Catholic diocesan bankruptcy cases and might even lead dioceses to opt for liquidation of assets rather than seek reorganization.

82,209 individuals filed sex-abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America during the organization’s bankruptcy proceedings, but one-fifth failed to file all the proper paperwork on time. Despite relatively muted media coverage, sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts have dwarfed the abuse claims against Catholic priests in the United States.

