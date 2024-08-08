Catholic World News

Over 82,000 sex abuse claims against Boy Scouts

August 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 82,209 individuals filed sex-abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America during the organization’s bankruptcy proceedings, The Wall Street Journal reported. One-fifth of them, however, failed to file the proper paperwork in time.

The John Jay report found that 10,667 individuals lodged allegations of abuse against 4,392 Catholic clergy in the United States between 1950 and 2002. In 2021-22, there were 2,704 new abuse allegations against Catholic clergy; the majority of these allegations involved incidents that took place between 1965 and 1984.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

