Catholic World News

Boy Scouts abuse victims caught up in Chapter 11 lobbying

December 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal has reported that the number of Boy Scout victims “stepping forward climbed to 84,000, dwarfing similar allegations against the Catholic Church”—yet the Boy Scouts’ scandal has garnered far less media attention. (The John Jay Report found that between 1950 and 2002, 10,667 individuals alleged abuse by 4,392 priests and deacons.)



The Journal now reports that “thousands of men seeking compensation from the Boy Scouts of America for childhood sexual abuse are caught between two camps of victims’ lawyers that are accusing each other of aggressive and improper tactics to swing the vote on the youth group’s chapter 11 settlement plan.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!