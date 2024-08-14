Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch weighs in on East-West schism, Russian invasion of Ukraine, recent popes

August 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said in an interview that he prays “intensely” for the end of the Catholic-Orthodox schism and expressed “hope for a final common agreement” on the date of Easter.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also renewed his criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion into a sovereign country in no way can be called a ‘holy war,’ but it actually is a ‘diabolic’ one,” he said. “We believe that only through sincere dialogue and peaceful negotiations can we see a real solution in Ukraine. In order for dialogue to have a realistic perspective, the war must end immediately.”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople, paid tribute to the last three popes.

“Each pope has been a dear friend and partner in promoting Christian unity,” he said. “John Paul II had an extraordinary charisma and deep spirituality. Benedict XVI possessed a brilliant theological mind. Francis embodies Christ-like humility, simplicity and care for the poor and marginalized.”

