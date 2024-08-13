Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Ukrainian advance into Russian territory is ‘very worrying’

August 13, 2024

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, traveled to Assisi on August 11 to celebrate Mass for the feast of St. Clare.

“From Assisi, I want to launch a strong appeal for peace throughout the world,” he said. Asked by journalists to comment on the Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory, Cardinal Parolin said, “These are very worrying developments, because it means opening new fronts. In this sense, the chances for peace could become increasingly distant.”

