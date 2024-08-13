Catholic World News

Sudanese bishops call for dialogue amid humanitarian emergency

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan (map), a northeastern African nation of 49.2 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, has been devastated by civil war since April 2023.

“Everything is worsened by extreme conditions,” said Father Biong Kwol Deng, adjunct secretary general of the Sudanese Bishops’ Conference. “There is a lack of water, food and medicine in Sudan.”

