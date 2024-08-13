Catholic World News

Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Catholic church

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Russian troops have destroyed a Ukrainian Greek Catholic church in the town of Antonivka.

On August 9, a drone attack on the Church of the Holy Martyr Cyprian and Martyr Justina caused a fire that parishioners were able to put out. On August 11, a missile strike destroyed the church.

