Franciscan leader in Holy Land asks prayers for peace on August 15

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Patton, the Franciscan custos of the Holy Land, has issued a special appeal for prayer on August 15, the feast of the Assumption, for peace in the Middle East.

Father Patton notes the “hopeful sign” that the feast day is also the day when negotiations are due to begin for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

