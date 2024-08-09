Catholic World News

Nicaragua, Brazil break diplomatic ties over crackdown on Church

August 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua and Brazil have broken off diplomatic relations, in a dispute triggered by the Nicaraguan government’s campaign against the Catholic Church.

Nicaragua announced that the Brazilian ambassador had been expelled because he failed to attend a celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution in July. But Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told a different story, explaining that the conflict arose when he was asked by the Vatican to act as mediator, to help defuse the church-state conflict in Nicaragua.

The Brazilian leader said that when his mediating efforts proved fruitless, he directed his country’s ambassador not to attend the July ceremony. Nicaragua’s President Ortega then expelled the diplomat, and Lula followed suit, expelling the Nicaraguan ambassador to Brazil.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!