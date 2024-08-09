Catholic World News

Kenyan splinter groups create ‘Married Bishops’ Conference’

August 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Religion Unplugged

CWN Editor's Note: Some Kenyan groups that have split from the Catholic Church have created the “Married Bishops’ Conference.”

Members include the “bishops” of the Reformed Catholic Church, founded in 2006 by an ex-priest who married an ex-nun, and the Independent Catholic Charismatic Church of Kenya.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

