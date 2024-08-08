Catholic World News

New undercover videos expose Planned Parenthood involvement in body parts

August 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life activist David Daleiden, who released undercover videos in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of body parts from late-term abortions, has released shocking new recordings.

The new videos show officials at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast talking about “ “Schutt-Ainé and Nguyen described dismembering the fetuses after delivery to get around possible violations of the federal partial-birth abortion law,” Daleiden reports.

In 2015, Daleiden’s undercover videos prompted a series of statement from Planned Parenthood denying involvement in the illegal trafficking of body parts. The new releases make those denials implausible, he insists.

Daleiden was investigated and charged with criminal contact for recording the 2015 interviews, and still faces trial on those charges. (The investigation was led by California’s attorney general at the time: Kamala Harris.)

