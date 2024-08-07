Catholic World News

Pope’s plea: end ‘unbearable’ situation in Gaza

August 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his call for a ceasefire in Gaza, “where the humanitarian situation is so grave it is unbearable,” at the conclusion of his public audience on August 7.

The Pope also called for prayers for peace in Ukraine, in Myanmar, and in Sudan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!