Indonesian police thwart attacks on Catholic churches ahead of papal visit

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police officials in Indonesia announced that counter-terrorism forces had stopped two suicide attacks on Catholic churches in East Java, less than a month before the scheduled visit to Indonesia by Pope Francis.

A police spokesman declined to provide details on the planned attacks, but said they were not related to the papal visit.

