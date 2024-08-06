Catholic World News

After the end of Roe, a new beginning for maternity homes

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “There has been a nationwide expansion of maternity homes in the two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” the Associated Press reports. “There are now more than 450 maternity homes in the US.”

