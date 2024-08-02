Catholic World News

Cardinal Hollerich warns against ‘lobbying’ on women’s ordination

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Lobbying is not part of Church culture,” Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, the relator general of the Synod on Synodality, told Crux news, in a discussion about the pressure groups arguing for and against the ordination of women.

“This is not a change the church can do easily, and it’s not a change that can be done just in one part of the world, it would tear the Church apart,” Cardinal Hollerich said.

The possibility of ordaining women as deacons will not be on the agenda for the Synod meeting in October; it has been consigned to a special study group.

