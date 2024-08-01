Catholic World News

Pope visits amusement park

August 01, 2024

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid a surprise visit to an amusement park outside Rome on July 31, and thanked carnival workers “for what you do to make people smile... for helping to bring joy.”

