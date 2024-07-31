Catholic World News

Papal prayer intention for August: political leaders

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In August 2024, Pope Francis asks for prayers “that political leaders be at the service of their own people, working for integral human development and the common good, taking caring of those who have lost their jobs and giving priority to the poorest.”

Acknowledging that politics “does not have a very good reputation” today, the Pontiff says that if politicians care for the common good—particularly for the poor—then “politics is much more noble than it appears.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

