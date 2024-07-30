Catholic World News

Maine priest laicized, years after suspension

July 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Press Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Anthony Cipolie, who was dismissed from priestly ministry in the Diocese of Portland, Maine, in 2020 after revelations of an affair with a female parishioner, has been laicized by the Vatican.

The former priest, who was ordained in 2017, had requested laicization, the diocese disclosed. He had been charged with manipulating a vulnerable woman into a sexual relationship—a charge that he has denied.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!