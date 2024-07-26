Catholic World News

Chaldean bishops reject same-sex unions

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Chaldean Catholic Church have stated that they will not recognize “the union of two people of the same sex.”

At a meeting of the Chaldean Synod, the bishops said that marriage can only be a union between a man and a woman to form a family. The Synod also called for steps to prevent children from sexual abuse.

