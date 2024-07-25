Catholic World News

Vatican withheld reason for Irish bishop’s suspension

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The late Bishop Eamonn Casey was removed from his post in the Galway diocese in 1992 because of sex-abuse allegations, not because of his affair with an American woman, according to an investigation by RTE television and the Irish Mail.

Bishop Casey resigned after the release of reports that he had fathered a child. But the RTE/Mail investigation found reports that he had abused minors, both in Ireland and in previous assignments in England.

