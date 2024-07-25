Catholic World News

New Zealand commission: 200,000 abuse victims in government, religious institutions

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: New Zealand’s Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care has issued its final report into abuse committed in government and religious institutions.

The report found that “of the estimated 655,000 children, young people and adults in care from 1950 to 2019, it is estimated that 200,000 were abused and even more were neglected ... It is a national disgrace that hundreds of thousands of children, young people and adults were abused and neglected in the care of the State and faith-based institutions.”

The report linked the abuse to the growth of the welfare state and to government policies toward indigenous persons, many of whom were placed in “care settings.”

Part 4 of the final report recounted stories of sexual abuse in Catholic and other institutions.

The final report is a culmination of a series of earlier reports, including a report on abuse committed by members of the Order of the Brothers of St. John of God.

