Royal Commission finds Church failed to act on horrific sexual abuse in New Zealand institutions

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has published Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, a report on sexual abuse in institutions run by the Order of the Brothers of St. John of God in Christchurch, New Zealand, between 1955 and 1992.



“Today’s case-study report highlights the horrific abuse and suffering that took place, and the failure of individuals to ensure safety and manage redress adequately,” said Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, of Wellington, general secretary of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference. “Confronting these realities is a significant and necessary step as we all continue to transform the way we manage redress and ensure the safety of everyone in a Church environment.”

