K of C covers Rupnik art at John Paul II Shrine pending sex abuse investigation

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Fulfilling a recent pledge, the Knights of Columbus have covered mosaics by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, DC.

“There was a strong consensus to prioritize the needs of victims, especially because the allegations are current, unresolved, and horrific,” the Knights of Columbus said in a statement.

Last October, amid an outcry, the Pope waived the statute of limitations in the Rupnik case, allowing the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to investigate multiple charges of sexual abuse against the former Jesuit. Father Rupnik in now a priest in good standing in a Slovenian diocese.

In March 2020, Father Rupnik was invited to take the place of the Preacher of the Papal Household in preaching a Lenten sermon to the Roman Curia—despite Rupnik’s canonical conviction, two months earlier, of the offense of absolving an accomplice in a sexual sin. Rupnik was subsequently excommunicated, and the excommunication was swiftly lifted.

