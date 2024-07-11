Catholic World News

K of C will cover Rupnik mosaics

July 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Knights of Columbus have announced that they will cover mosaics by Father Marko Rupnik in their headquarters building and in the national shrine of St. John Paul II.

The Knights said that fabric coverings would be placed over the mosaics of the disgraced former Jesuit, at least until the conclusion of a Vatican investigation into his conduct. The artwork could later be permanently covered with plaster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!