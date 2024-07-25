Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin meets with 2 priests released from Russian captivity

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As he concluded his first visit to Ukraine since the 2022 Russian invasion, the Pope’s Secretary of State met with two Ukrainian Catholic priests who were recently freed from Russian captivity.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin asked the priests about their imprisonment and their current health. “Both priests expressed gratitude for the prayers and tireless concern of the Pope and the Holy See for their fate,” the Religious Information Service of Ukraine reported.

