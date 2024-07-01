Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic priests freed from Russian captivity

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests who refused to leave behind their flocks during the Russian invasion were freed after over 18 months in captivity.

Fathers Ivan Levitsky and Bohdan Geleta ministered in Berdyansk, which was captured by Russian forces shortly after the invasion began in February 2022. The priests were taken captive in November of that year.

“We have managed to free 10 more of our people from Russian captivity, despite all the difficulties,” tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that the priests “were captured in Berdyansk for resisting the occupiers ... I thank our team that works on freeing the captives. I would also like to recognize the Holy See’s efforts to bring these people home.”

