Vatican recognizes messages of Italian seer

July 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has given cautious approval to messages that an Italian message says he received through the “living presence of the mystery of the Holy Trinity.”

Gioacchino Genovese, a music teacher, reported receiving spiritual messages in 2000, emphasizing the mercy obtained from the Trinity. He encouraged neighbors to join him in prayers to the Holy Trinity, and in 2010 Bishop Diego Coletti of Como dedicated the local parish church as a sanctuary of Most Holy Trinity Mercy.

The Vatican statement released on July 24—the latest in a series of statements issued in accordance with new norms for the discernment of reported supernatural events—confirmed that the devotions promoted by Genovese were consistent with the Catholic faith, although some of his statements about the Trinity required clarification.

