Quebec’s Cardinal Lacroix, cleared of abuse charge, resumes duties

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec, who voluntarily stepped aside from his post in January after he was accused of sexual abuse, has resumed office, having been cleared of the charges.

A Vatican investigation, conducted by a retired judge, concluded preliminary Vatican canonical investigation conducted by a retired Canadian judge, concluded in May with a statement that it had “not identified any actions that amount to misconduct or abuse.”

