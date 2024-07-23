Catholic World News

Largely Muslim Tajikistan bans hijab

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Tajikistan has banned the hijab, worn by many Muslim women.

President Emomali Rahmon cited the protection of “ancestral values and culture” as the reason for the ban.

The Central Asian nation of 9.3 million (map) is 98% Muslim.

