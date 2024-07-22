Catholic World News

New Belarusian bishop was previously detained by regime

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A newly appointed Belarusian bishop was detained last year by the regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko, according to a radio station known for its opposition to the regime.

Pope Francis appointed Father Andrei Znoska, a 43-year-old parish priest, canon lawyer, and civil lawyer, as the new auxiliary bishop of Pinsk. Father Znoska, 44, was detained last July during a wave of repression against the Catholic Church.

The Eastern European nation of 9.4 million (map) is 80% Christian (65% Orthodox, 12% Catholic).

