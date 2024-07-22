Catholic World News

Fertility rates worldwide continue to plunge

July 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: The global fertility rate has fallen from 5.3 in 1963 to 2.25 in 2023—barely above the 2.1 needed for replacement.

In 2023, only Africa (4.07) and Oceania (2.14) had fertility rates above the replacement rate. Asia (1.88), Latin America (1.81), North America (1.60), and Europe (1.40) all had record low fertility rates in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!