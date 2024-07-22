Catholic World News

Theme announced for US bishops’ NFP Awareness Week

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Love beyond measure, natural family planning, supporting God’s gifts of love and life in marriage” is the theme of the US bishops’ 2024 National Family Planning Awareness Week (July 21-27).

The week is intended to “celebrate God’s design for married love and the gift of life and to raise awareness of Natural Family Planning (NFP) methods,” according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The week’s timing coincides with the anniversary of Pope St. Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical letter Humanae Vitae (July 25) and the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26).

