Catholic World News

Heart of Blessed Carlo Acutis venerated in Germany

July 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: A relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis—his heart—will be venerated in five places in Germany before being venerated in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Hundreds of young people are expected at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Munich on July 21 for the opening Mass of the relic tour.

The Vatican recently announced that Pope Francis will canonize Blessed Acutis, who died in 2006 at the age of 15.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!