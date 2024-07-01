Catholic World News

Bl. Carlo Acutis to be canonized

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Carlo Acutis will be canonized, most likely during the Jubilee Year 2025, the Vatican has announced.

At an ordinary consistory on July 1, Pope Francis approved plans for the canonization of the first “millennial” saint, along with 14 others:

The “martyrs of Damascus”—8 Franciscans and 3 Maronite Catholic laymen who were killed in 1860;

Father Giuseppe Allamano, an Italian priest who founded the Consolata missionaries;

Sister Elena Guerra, the Italian founder of the Oblates of the Holy Spirit; and

Sister Marie-Leonie Paradis, the Canadian founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family.

