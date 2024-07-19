Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery to manage pontifical university’s publishing house

July 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication and the Pontifical Urban University have signed an agreement under which the dicastery will assume responsibility for the editorial management of the university’s publishing house.

Founded in 1627, the Pontifical Urban University is overseen by the Dicastery for the Evangelization of Peoples. The Dicastery for Communication is led by Paolo Ruffini, who recently defended the dicastery’s use of artwork by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, who was briefly excommunicated in 2020 and has been accused of accused of sexually abusing dozens of religious sisters.

