Catholic World News

Vatican prefect doubles down in defense of use of Rupnik’s art

June 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, the lay prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, defended his dicastery’s use of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik’s art on the Vatican website. The Slovenian priest and former Jesuit was excommunicated briefly in 2020 for absolving an accomplice in a sin against the Sixth Commandment; he has also been accused of sexually abusing dozens of religious sisters.

Responding to questions from American journalists at a conference in Atlanta, Ruffini said that “as Christian(s), we are asked not to judge” and that it is “not good” to anticipate the decision of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is adjudicating Rupnik’s alleged sexual abuse. “We are not talking about abuse of minors. We are talking (about) a story that we don’t know.”

“Removing, deleting, destroying art has not ever been a good choice,” he said, and removing Rupnik’s art “is not a Christian response ... I don’t think we have to throw stones thinking that this is the way of healing.”

Pressing journalists, he asked, “Do you think that if I put away a photo of an art (away) from … our website, I will be more close to the victims? Do you think so?” In response to the answer of ‘yes,’ he replied, “I think you’re wrong.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.