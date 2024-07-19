Catholic World News

Cardinal Hollerich says he’s ‘not sure’ whether women’s ordination should be ‘completely excluded’

July 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent book on women and ministry for which Pope Francis wrote the preface, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, wrote that the ordination of women in the Catholic Church could harm ecumenical relations with the Orthodox churches.

“Do these doubts mean the ordination of women should be completely excluded?” asked the cardinal, the relator-general of the Synod on synodality. “I am not sure.”

The book includes contributions by Cardinal Hollerich, Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, and the three women who addressed the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals on the topic in February.

Sister Linda Pocher, a professor in Rome and a contributor to the anthology, wrote that “the calling of the 12 apostles cannot be equated with the institution of priestly or episcopal orders as they are understood today” and that “papal rejections of admitting women to ordained ministry cannot be used as a justification for maintaining the practice,” according to Catholic News Service’s summary of her contribution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!