Council of Cardinals concludes meeting; role of women, evangelization discussed

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s nine-member advisory Council of Cardinals (members) concluded three days of meetings on February 7.

On February 5, the cardinals discussed the role of women in the Chruch. As previously reported, a female Anglican prelate (Jo Bailey Wells) joined a Salesian sister (Sister Linda Pocher) and a consecrated virgin (Giuliva Di Berardino) in the discussions.

The following day, the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, joined the Council of Cardinals for a discussion of evangelization.

On February 7, Pope Francis and the cardinals discussed the two themes. The Council of Cardinals will next meet in April.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

