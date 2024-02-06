Catholic World News

Female Anglican prelate addresses Pope’s Council of Cardinals

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A female Anglican bishop joined a Salesian sister and a consecrated virgin in addressing the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, which is meeting in Rome.

Rt. Rev. Jo Bailey Wells is the Anglican bishop of Dorking (England) and the Anglican Communion Office’s bishop for episcopal ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.