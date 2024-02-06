Catholic World News
Female Anglican prelate addresses Pope’s Council of Cardinals
February 06, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: A female Anglican bishop joined a Salesian sister and a consecrated virgin in addressing the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, which is meeting in Rome.
Rt. Rev. Jo Bailey Wells is the Anglican bishop of Dorking (England) and the Anglican Communion Office’s bishop for episcopal ministry.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
