Council of Cardinals meeting this week

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is holding its first meeting of 2024 in Rome this week, with Pope Francis participating in the discussions.

The Vatican has not disclosed the topics for discussion at the cardinals’ meeting. The last meeting of the College of Cardinals, in December, focused on the role of women in the Church.

