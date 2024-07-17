Catholic World News

Papal prayer to Our Lady of Mount Carmel for peace

July 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On July 16, the optional memorial of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Pope Francis tweeted, “May Our Lady of Mount Carmel comfort and obtain peace for all peoples who are oppressed by the horror of war.”

“Please, let us not forget tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar,” the Pope added. “Let us pray together for peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!