Catholic World News

US bishops award $10.5M from special collections

July 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At its June meeting, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) awarded 453 grants, totaling over $10.5 million, from special collections.

241 grants (more than $5.8 million) were awarded to the Church in Central and Europe; 163 grants (more than $3.2 million), to the Church in Latin America; and 48 grants ($1,399,100), to the Church in Africa. In addition, one grant ($146,000) was awarded to US mission dioceses for the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

The USCCB did not provide a full list of grant recipients in its press release, but instead discussed sample grants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!