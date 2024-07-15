Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops call for end of political persecution of opposition

July 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Venezolana

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the upcoming presidential election, Venezuela’s bishops urged the faithful to vote and called for the cessation of “persecution and harassment” of opposition candidates.

Stating that the nation is in a “serious crisis,” the bishops also said that “the country has experienced a constant deterioration in the educational, food, health, public services, citizen participation, [and] justice systems,” as well as in the “liberties specified in the National Constitution.”

The bishops’ statement came less than two weeks after the Pope named three new archbishops in the South American nation. The 1964 concordat between the Holy See and Venezuela granted the nation’s president veto power over episcopal appointments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!