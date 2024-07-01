Catholic World News

3 archbishops named for Venezuela

July 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named archbishops for three of Venezuela’s nine archdioceses, including Caracas (the nation’s most prominent see), Barquisimeto (vacant since 2020), and Valencia (vacant since 2022).

The new archbishop of Caracas is Bishop Raúl Biord Castillo, 61, a Salesian who has led the Diocese of La Guaira since 2014. The prelate’s predecessor, Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo, now 79, was appointed archbishop of Caracas in 2023 following a five-year vacancy.

Article VI of the 1964 concordat between the Holy See and Venezuela granted the nation’s president veto power over episcopal appointments. Four of the nation’s 42 sees are now vacant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!