After 5 years, Pope names archbishop for Venezuela’s capital

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 17, Pope Francis named Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo of Mérida, Venezuela, as Archbishop of Caracas, the nation’s capital and most prominent see.



The Archdiocese of Caracas had been a vacant see since 2018, when the Pope accepted the resignation of Cardinal Jorge Liberato Urosa Savino for reasons of age.



When Cardinal Urosa retired in 2018, the Pope named Cardinal Porras as the archdiocese’s apostolic administrator. The remarkable five-year gap between his appointment as apostolic administrator and his appointment as archbishop could be a sign of tense back-channel discussions between the Vatican and the regime of Nicolás Maduro about the appointment—or, on the other hand, a sign of wavering papal confidence in the prelate.

