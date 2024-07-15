Catholic World News

Pope seeks Virgin Mary’s intercession for peace

July 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address on July 14, Pope Francis sought the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession for peace in war-torn areas.

“May the Mother of God, whom we celebrate the day after tomorrow as Our Lady of Mount Carmel, comfort and obtain peace for all populations who are oppressed by the horror of war,” the Pope said. “Please, let us not forget tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar.”

