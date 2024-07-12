Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate Vespers at Santa Maria Maggiore

July 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will celebrate Vespers on August 5 at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore). August 5 is the anniversary of the basilica’s dedication.

The celebration of Vespers helps fill in a sparse calendar in which no public papal liturgies were scheduled between July 7 (his pastoral visit to Trieste) and September 2-13 (his apostolic journey to Southeast Asia).

The Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore has held a special place in the Pope’s affections: he typically visits the basilica for prayer before and after his foreign trips, and last year he announced his plans to be buried there.

