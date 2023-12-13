Catholic World News

Pope plans to be buried in St. Mary Major basilica

December 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke about his health problems and his plans for his own funeral and burial, in a new interview with a Mexican broadcaster. But the Pontiff said that he has no intention to resign, and plans new foreign trips for the coming year.

“I want to be buried in Saint Mary Major,” the Pope said. “The place is already ready.” All recent popes have been buried in St. Peter’s basilica, but Pope Francis said that his “great devotion” to the Virgin Mary—and particularly to the icon of Salus Populi Romani in the Roman basilica—motivates his desire to break with tradition.

The Pope told journalist Valentina Alazraki that “I feel well,” and that he is recovering from his latest bout with breathing difficulties, but conceded that his physical condition is not strong and “I need you to pray for my health.”

Nevertheless he said that he is not planning to resign, and in fact is hoping to travel in 2024 to Belgium, Polynesia, and his Argentina. Pope Francis has not visited his native country in the ten years since his election.

Reflecting on the resignation of his predecessor, Pope Francis said: “Benedict was a great man, a humble, simple man who, when he realized his limitations, had the courage to say, ‘Enough.’” He disclosed that he had visited the late Pope shortly before his death. “He was lucid, but he could no longer speak and he was holding my hand... It was beautiful,” he said.

