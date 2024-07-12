Catholic World News

Sostituto makes official visit to Honduras, a week after admitting he approved false invoice

July 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on @TerzaLoggia

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretariat of State has announced that Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra is making a two-day official visit to Honduras, during which he will meet with the nation’s president, attend a ceremony for the reopening of the nunciature, and concelebrate Mass with the nation’s bishops.

As the Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State), Archbishop Peña Parra coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia and reports to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State. The prelate has also opened nunciatures in Armenia, the United Arab Emirates, and Timor-Leste (East Timor)—an atypical role for a prelate who is not responsible for the Holy See’s foreign relations, but one that has raised his profile internationally.

The powerful prelate’s July 12-13 visit to Honduras comes a week after he testified in a London courtroom that he knowingly approved a false invoice in a bid to extract the Vatican from a London real-estate deal.

In 2023, Archbishop Peña Parra testified before a Vatican City court that he “ordered unsanctioned electronic spying on the phone of the director general of the IOR” [Vatican bank], The Pillar reported. In 2019, Archbishop Peña Parra intervened in the Zanchetta affair, providing a document that swayed a judge to permit the Argentine bishop, later convicted of sexually abusing seminarians, to leave his native country over a prosecutor’s objections.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!