Vatican archbishop, in London court, admits signing false invoice

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Vatican’s sostituto or deputy Secretary of State, testified in a London courtroom that he knowingly approved a false invoice in a bid to extract the Vatican from a London real-estate deal.

“You said that I was not honest. I accept that,” the archbishop admitted.

Archbishop Peña Parra maintained that the Vatican was a “victim of serious fraud” in the case, and he eventually concluded that a payoff to the financier Gianluigi Torzi was the best way to escape from a disastrous investment without further losses and negative publicity.

The archbishop was testifying in a case brought by Rafaele Mincione, who—like Torzi—was convicted by a Vatican tribunal of fraud in the London deal. Mincione argues that he and Torzi were never given any indication that the Vatican Secretariat of State was investing funds without proper authorization.

